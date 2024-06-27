UN Condemns Use of Anti-Terror Law Against Critics in India, Calls for Dropping Charges Against Arundhati Roy

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights voiced concern on Thursday about India's utilization of anti-terror legislation to muffle dissidents, urging officials to drop charges against author Arundhati Roy following her remarks on Kashmir.

'#India: We are concerned by the use of #UAPA anti-terror law to silence critics. Repeat call for review of law & release of human rights defenders detained under it. Urge authorities to drop cases against Arundhati Roy and Sheikh Showkat Hussain over comments on Kashmir,' the UN Human Rights Office, led by High Commissioner Volker Turk, stated on X.

This follows Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena's recent sanction earlier this month to prosecute Roy and former Central University of Kashmir professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly making provocative speeches at a 2010 event.

Roy, a Booker Prize-winning author, and Hussain had been named in an FIR registered on October 28, 2010. They allegedly delivered provocative speeches at a conference titled 'Azadi – The Only Way' held on October 21, 2010, in New Delhi.

On Thursday, Roy, 62, was honored with the prestigious Pen Pinter Prize 2024 for her unwavering and bold literary contributions. The prize, established in 2009 by the charity English PEN, celebrates freedom of expression and commemorates Nobel Laureate playwright Harold Pinter.

