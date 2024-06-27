Left Menu

UN Condemns Use of Anti-Terror Law Against Critics in India, Calls for Dropping Charges Against Arundhati Roy

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has expressed concern over the use of India's anti-terror law to silence critics. The body has urged Indian authorities to drop charges against author Arundhati Roy and former professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain over their comments on Kashmir.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:11 IST
UN Condemns Use of Anti-Terror Law Against Critics in India, Calls for Dropping Charges Against Arundhati Roy

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights voiced concern on Thursday about India's utilization of anti-terror legislation to muffle dissidents, urging officials to drop charges against author Arundhati Roy following her remarks on Kashmir.

'#India: We are concerned by the use of #UAPA anti-terror law to silence critics. Repeat call for review of law & release of human rights defenders detained under it. Urge authorities to drop cases against Arundhati Roy and Sheikh Showkat Hussain over comments on Kashmir,' the UN Human Rights Office, led by High Commissioner Volker Turk, stated on X.

This follows Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena's recent sanction earlier this month to prosecute Roy and former Central University of Kashmir professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly making provocative speeches at a 2010 event.

Roy, a Booker Prize-winning author, and Hussain had been named in an FIR registered on October 28, 2010. They allegedly delivered provocative speeches at a conference titled 'Azadi – The Only Way' held on October 21, 2010, in New Delhi.

On Thursday, Roy, 62, was honored with the prestigious Pen Pinter Prize 2024 for her unwavering and bold literary contributions. The prize, established in 2009 by the charity English PEN, celebrates freedom of expression and commemorates Nobel Laureate playwright Harold Pinter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024