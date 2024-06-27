Left Menu

Maharashtra: Two Women Naxalites With Rs 16 Lakh Bounty Surrender in Gadchiroli

Two women Naxalites with a cumulative reward of Rs 16 lakh on their heads surrendered in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. Identified as Bali Narote and Shashikala Uike, they were members of the CPI (Maoist). Their surrender follows that of top Naxalite Giridhar and his wife, highlighting the success of police efforts.

PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:24 IST
Maharashtra: Two Women Naxalites With Rs 16 Lakh Bounty Surrender in Gadchiroli
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, two women Naxalites carrying a combined reward of Rs 16 lakh surrendered to authorities in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Thursday, confirmed an official.

Bali alias Rambatti alias Zarina Narote (28) and Shashikala alias Chandrakala alias Manisha Uike (29), both prominent members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) platoon, decided to lay down their arms. Both had individual rewards of Rs 8 lakh.

The surrender comes on the heels of another high-profile defection, with top Naxalite leader Giridhar and his wife Sangeeta Usendi surrendering last week. Authorities have registered multiple cases against Narote and Uike, with charges ranging from arson to abduction. Under the state government's rehabilitation policy, they will receive Rs 5 lakh each to aid in their reintegration into society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024