Maharashtra: Two Women Naxalites With Rs 16 Lakh Bounty Surrender in Gadchiroli

In a significant breakthrough, two women Naxalites carrying a combined reward of Rs 16 lakh surrendered to authorities in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Thursday, confirmed an official.

Bali alias Rambatti alias Zarina Narote (28) and Shashikala alias Chandrakala alias Manisha Uike (29), both prominent members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) platoon, decided to lay down their arms. Both had individual rewards of Rs 8 lakh.

The surrender comes on the heels of another high-profile defection, with top Naxalite leader Giridhar and his wife Sangeeta Usendi surrendering last week. Authorities have registered multiple cases against Narote and Uike, with charges ranging from arson to abduction. Under the state government's rehabilitation policy, they will receive Rs 5 lakh each to aid in their reintegration into society.

