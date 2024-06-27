Left Menu

Gujarat HC Criticizes State Inquiry in Harni Lake Tragedy

The Gujarat High Court expressed dissatisfaction with a state inquiry report on the Harni lake tragedy that killed twelve students and two teachers. The report seemingly attempts to protect the municipal commissioner despite evidence of fault. The court is hearing a PIL on the incident and has ordered further scrutiny.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 21:03 IST
Gujarat HC Criticizes State Inquiry in Harni Lake Tragedy
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court has voiced its disapproval regarding the state's inquiry report on the Harni lake tragedy in Vadodara, criticizing it for seemingly protecting the then municipal commissioner, despite a probe panel identifying his faults.

The tragedy, which occurred on January 18, resulted in the deaths of twelve students and two teachers after their boat capsized. A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Pranav Trivedi, is currently hearing a suo motu PIL concerning the incident.

The inquiry report, submitted in a sealed cover, has been accused of attempting to sideline the role of the municipal commissioner, who allegedly granted an illegal contract for the lakefront project. The court ordered further scrutiny and scheduled the next hearing for July 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024