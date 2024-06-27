Gujarat HC Criticizes State Inquiry in Harni Lake Tragedy

The Gujarat High Court has voiced its disapproval regarding the state's inquiry report on the Harni lake tragedy in Vadodara, criticizing it for seemingly protecting the then municipal commissioner, despite a probe panel identifying his faults.

The tragedy, which occurred on January 18, resulted in the deaths of twelve students and two teachers after their boat capsized. A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice Pranav Trivedi, is currently hearing a suo motu PIL concerning the incident.

The inquiry report, submitted in a sealed cover, has been accused of attempting to sideline the role of the municipal commissioner, who allegedly granted an illegal contract for the lakefront project. The court ordered further scrutiny and scheduled the next hearing for July 4.

