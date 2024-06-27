Fake Cops Rob Jeweller of Rs 13 Lakh in Navi Mumbai

In a shocking incident, five individuals impersonating police officers allegedly robbed a jeweller of Rs 13 lakh in Navi Mumbai, according to an official statement from the local police.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the jeweller, accompanied by his friends, was waiting in Kharghar to finalize a gold biscuit sale. The accused approached them under the guise of law enforcement officers, forcibly snatched a bag containing the significant sum, and abducted the jeweller.

While no arrests have been made thus far, Kharghar police officials have assured that efforts are actively underway to apprehend the culprits involved in this brazen act. The case has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about safety and the increasing audacity of criminal activities.

