JSFM Condemns Abduction and Torture of Human Rights Lawyer

The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has condemned the kidnapping and torture of lawyer Aamir Warraich by Pakistan's ISI and military. Warraich was targeted after planning civil protests against illegal canal constructions. JSFM urges international intervention to stop the persecution of human rights defenders in Sindh.

The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has issued a strong condemnation against the abduction and torture of human rights attorney Aamir Warraich, decrying it as an act of state-sponsored terrorism by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and military forces.

Warraich, who had announced his intention to spearhead a peaceful civil resistance campaign--aimed at interrupting national highways and railways in protest against illicit canal projects on the Indus River--was abducted soon after his declaration. He faced physical assault and threats from military and intelligence personnel who compelled him to desist from his protest and advocacy efforts.

JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro declared, "This constitutes clear state terrorism. Aamir Warraich's only 'crime' is his courage to stand up for Sindh's land, water, and environmental rights." Meanwhile, Vice Chairman Zubair Sindhi and General Secretary Amar Azadi view this as part of a broader pattern of military suppression targeting legal professionals, activists, and civil society across Pakistan.

The JSFM has called for the international community, including the United Nations Human Rights Council, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch, to openly condemn Warraich's mistreatment. They demand an impartial investigation into the ISI and military's involvement, alongside pressure on Pakistan to halt its crackdown on peaceful demonstrators and human rights advocates.

Furthermore, JSFM reaffirms its steadfast support for Aamir Warraich and others who champion Sindh's constitutional and environmental rights, asserting its commitment to continue peaceful resistance and global advocacy efforts to protect these rights through lawful means.

