JSFM Condemns Alleged State-Backed Abduction of Activist Lawyer

The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has denounced what it calls a state-sanctioned act of terrorism, involving the abduction and torture of human rights lawyer Aamir Warraich. They accuse Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and military forces of orchestrating this ordeal.

Warraich was targeted after announcing plans for a peaceful civil resistance campaign to oppose illegal canal constructions on the Indus River. According to JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro, Warraich's commitment to Sindh's environmental and land rights made him a target.

The JSFM calls on international entities like the UN Human Rights Council and Amnesty International to condemn the incident, demand an inquiry into ISI's involvement, and support legal activism in Sindh. The movement stands firmly behind Warraich, advocating for lawful and peaceful resistance.

