Left Menu

JSFM Condemns Alleged State-Backed Abduction of Activist Lawyer

The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement condemns the abduction of human rights lawyer Aamir Warraich, labeling it as state-backed terrorism by Pakistan's ISI and military forces, urging global organizations to denounce the act and support peaceful resistance for Sindh's rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:38 IST
JSFM Condemns Alleged State-Backed Abduction of Activist Lawyer
Aamir Warraich ( image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) has denounced what it calls a state-sanctioned act of terrorism, involving the abduction and torture of human rights lawyer Aamir Warraich. They accuse Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and military forces of orchestrating this ordeal.

Warraich was targeted after announcing plans for a peaceful civil resistance campaign to oppose illegal canal constructions on the Indus River. According to JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro, Warraich's commitment to Sindh's environmental and land rights made him a target.

The JSFM calls on international entities like the UN Human Rights Council and Amnesty International to condemn the incident, demand an inquiry into ISI's involvement, and support legal activism in Sindh. The movement stands firmly behind Warraich, advocating for lawful and peaceful resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025