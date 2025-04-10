Alleged Abduction Sparks 'Love Jihad' Controversy in Kullu

In a troubling incident in Himachal Pradesh, police arrested two young men accused of abducting a minor girl from a local village, igniting allegations of so-called 'love jihad' aimed at religious conversion. The arrest was made following a police complaint from the girl's family and a subsequent investigation.

The girl was finally rescued from a rented accommodation in Brow village in Kullu district. The accused, Mubarak and Shoaib, are said to have been grooming the girl over the past months, leading to her disappearance on Monday night. The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and other relevant sections.

The incident has sparked outrage among local communities and Hindu organizations, who condemned the act as a targeted move to convert Hindu women through deceptive means. Authorities have been urged to ensure the safety of minors and maintain social harmony, as calls for mandatory police verification of outsiders grow louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)