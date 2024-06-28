Fadnavis Defends Pune Police Amid Porsche Crash Controversy

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday defended Pune police chief Amitesh Kumar, asserting that there was no reason for action against him in the high-profile Porsche crash case.

Fadnavis made this statement during a legislative assembly debate, countering Opposition Leader Vijay Wadettiwar's demand for the police commissioner's resignation.

Highlighting the severity of manipulating justice for monetary gain, Fadnavis emphasized that laws need to be strengthened. He acknowledged serious issues but defended Pune police's actions, noting that erring officials had been punished and underscored Amitesh Kumar's proactive role in the investigation.

The tragic incident on May 19 resulted in the deaths of two software professionals when a speeding Porsche, driven by a 17-year-old in a drunken state, hit their bike in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.

Two Yerawada police station officers were suspended for dereliction of duty, and allegations surfaced that the minor's blood samples were swapped with his mother's to claim he wasn't drunk. The minor's parents and two doctors from Sassoon General Hospital were arrested over the swap.

Fadnavis revealed that Sassoon doctors had swapped the samples for a Rs 3 lakh bribe. He concluded by noting that new criminal laws effective July 1 would prioritize legal, forensic, and technical evidence. The minor has since been released from an observation home by the Bombay High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)