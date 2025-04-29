Trump's Bold Proposal: Ukraine's Dilemma and Europe's Response

President Donald Trump is intensifying pressure on Ukraine to relinquish territories to Russia in hopes of ending the ongoing conflict, a stance that has caused alarm among European allies. These nations perceive the war as pivotal to the continent's security and are increasing efforts to support Kyiv militarily. Despite potential US withdrawal, European nations are scrambling to find ways to fill in the gaps left by Washington.

Diplomats reveal that without US backing, Ukraine's military strength would largely hinge on European political resolve. Potential financing could involve seizing frozen Russian assets, but the production capacity remains a challenge due to Europe's long-standing reliance on American-made weapons. Experts warn that Trump's approach risks shifting the post-World War II norm that discourages forceful border changes.

Analysts also discuss the ramifications of US weapons system withdrawals, with fears that American defense systems pivotal to Ukraine's resistance could be off-limits under Trump's strategies. Such moves could strain relations between the US and its European allies and impede their support to Ukraine. European countries are urged to bolster their defense capabilities independently of US policies to ensure long-term stability.

