Turkey's Economic Boost: FATF Lifts Grey List

Foreign inflows into Turkey will accelerate after the international crime watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) removed the country from its 'grey list,' Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz said on Friday.

"The disinflation process will also speed up with the acceleration of capital flows to our country and the increase in interest in Turkish lira assets," Yilmaz said in a post on social media platform X, welcoming the FATF decision.

