Left Menu

Call for Increased Awareness and Support for Rights of Persons with Albinism

Advocate Mikateko Maluleke, Director-General of the department, highlighted ongoing challenges faced by individuals with albinism, particularly in accessing adequate learning opportunities, economic participation, and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:12 IST
Call for Increased Awareness and Support for Rights of Persons with Albinism
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities has joined the global community in calling for more efforts to raise awareness of the rights of persons with albinism.

Albinism is a genetic condition that affects around one in 4,000 people in South Africa. This rare condition results in a lack of melanin pigment, leading to lifelong physical impairment and disability for those affected.

Advocate Mikateko Maluleke, Director-General of the department, highlighted ongoing challenges faced by individuals with albinism, particularly in accessing adequate learning opportunities, economic participation, and employment.

"The National Albinism Task Force in South Africa and Amnesty International have urged the South African government to take immediate steps to respect, promote, and fulfil all the rights of persons with albinism, ensuring that violators are held accountable," Maluleke stated.

In light of these challenges, Maluleke called on the youth of South Africa to support programs and initiatives from civil society, government, and the private sector aimed at educating and creating awareness about albinism.

She emphasized that the South African Constitution guarantees the right to life for everyone, underscoring that people with disabilities, especially youth, are at heightened risk and need specific protective measures.

"The Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, through its Disabilities Rights Awareness Campaign, continues to encourage civil society organizations and the private sector to invest in public educational programs. These programs are essential for dispelling misconceptions and discriminatory practices surrounding albinism," Maluleke concluded.

The department's advocacy aligns with broader efforts to promote inclusivity and ensure equal rights and opportunities for all individuals, regardless of their physical conditions.

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024