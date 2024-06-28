Arunachal Pradesh Adopts English and Hindi for New Criminal Laws

In a significant move, Arunachal Pradesh will utilize the English and Hindi versions of three newly introduced criminal laws, an official disclosed on Friday. This decision stems from the state's vast array of dialects.

Training for officials and concerned parties is underway to adapt them to these new laws.

Effective from July 1, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 will replace the longstanding Indian Penal Code 1860, Indian Evidence Act 1872, and the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 nationwide.

