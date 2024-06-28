Left Menu

ED Freezes Srinagar Property in Major Drug-Terror Case

The Enforcement Directorate has attached a house in Srinagar, valued at Rs 1.5 crore, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the drugs trade funding terrorism. The case involves Abdul Momin Peer, who has been arrested with large quantities of heroin and cash, and his associates.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken a significant step in its ongoing investigation into a money laundering scheme tied to terrorist financing. On Friday, the ED announced it had attached a residential property in Srinagar's Bemina worth Rs 1.5 crore.

The property, according to the ED, is associated with Abdul Momin Peer, who, along with his relatives and associates, has been implicated in the illegal drug trade to support terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Peer was apprehended by the Jammu and Kashmir Police with six kg of heroin and Rs 20 lakh in cash at a checkpoint.

Further seizures of Rs 1.15 crore and 15 kg of heroin from his family and associates underscore the extensive nature of the operation. The attachment order falls under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), aiming to curb the financial networks that support terrorism, the ED stated.

