Left Menu

Battle Against Illicit Drug Trade Intensifies in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh has called for a special police operation to tackle the illegal drug trade in Latur and Dharashiv. Recent raids have seized significant quantities of mephedrone, alarming local communities and leading to calls for government action to dismantle drug networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:11 IST
Battle Against Illicit Drug Trade Intensifies in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate a targeted police operation addressing the illegal drug trade in Latur and Dharashiv districts. These regions, known for education and industry, face increasing concerns over drug-related activities.

Recent incidents, including a raid by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence that uncovered 11.36 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 17 crore in Latur, highlight the growing penetration of drug trafficking in the area. This unsettling trend poses a threat to the communal fabric and economic progress of Marathwada.

Deshmukh emphasized the need for efficient law enforcement and urged the chief minister to dismantle the illegal network swiftly. Authorities are called upon to identify those behind these operations and enforce stringent measures to curb this illicit trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025