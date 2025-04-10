Battle Against Illicit Drug Trade Intensifies in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh has urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate a targeted police operation addressing the illegal drug trade in Latur and Dharashiv districts. These regions, known for education and industry, face increasing concerns over drug-related activities.

Recent incidents, including a raid by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence that uncovered 11.36 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 17 crore in Latur, highlight the growing penetration of drug trafficking in the area. This unsettling trend poses a threat to the communal fabric and economic progress of Marathwada.

Deshmukh emphasized the need for efficient law enforcement and urged the chief minister to dismantle the illegal network swiftly. Authorities are called upon to identify those behind these operations and enforce stringent measures to curb this illicit trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)