Uttarakhand Congress Demands CBI Probe in 13-Year-Old Girl's Murder Case

The Uttarakhand Congress on Friday demanded a CBI probe into the gang rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Haridwar, alleging that the involvement of BJP leaders in crimes against women has exposed the party's anti-women stance.

Local BJP leader Aditya Raj Saini, expelled from the party after being linked to the incident, and his aide are among the accused. Six arrests have been made, but Saini remains on the run as of June 25.

''The involvement of BJP leaders in crimes against women in Uttarakhand exposes the anti-women face of the party and discredits its 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' slogan,'' stated Karan Mahara, Congress' Uttarakhand unit chief. The incident has not only shamed humanity but also tarnished Devbhoomi's image, he added, highlighting a reminder of Ankita Bhandari's 2022 murder, allegedly by her political employer.

Pulkit Arya, the son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, is the principal accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

The state BJP rejected the Congress' allegations as groundless. ''The BJP government has prosecuted all perpetrators of crimes against women. Those accused in the Haridwar case are in jail, and the implicated BJP member was promptly expelled,'' stated BJP spokesperson Manveer Chauhan. Refuting allegations of shielding accused party affiliates, Chauhan emphasized that charges were baseless.

Charging the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government for protecting alleged offenders like Ankita Bhandari's accused killers, Congress leader Mahara argued the Haridwar incident signifies the heightened morale of evildoers. He cited multiple recent incidents, including those in Champawat and Dehradun, shaming humanity and tarnishing Uttarakhand's image.

Citing continuous incidents of rape and murder, Mahara urged a CBI investigation into the Bahadarabad case. The Congress reiterated its condemnation and demanded justice.

The 13-year-old girl was discovered dead along a highway near the Patanjali Research Centre in Haridwar last Tuesday, three days after she went missing. Her mother accused Aditya Raj Saini of the crime.

