Justice Served: Life Imprisonment in Tragic Gang-Rape Case

In a significant ruling, a court in West Bengal has sentenced three individuals to life imprisonment for their involvement in the gang-rape and subsequent death of a minor girl in 2022.

The heinous crime, which took place at a birthday party organized by a local political figure, resulted in the death of the 14-year-old victim, sparking widespread outcry and political upheaval.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe following an order from the Calcutta High Court, leading to the conviction of a total of nine individuals charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.