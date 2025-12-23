Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Imprisonment in Tragic Gang-Rape Case

A West Bengal court sentences three individuals to life imprisonment for the gang-rape and death of a minor. Six others receive various sentences for related crimes. The case stirs significant public outcry and political controversy, leading to a CBI investigation initiated by the Calcutta High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranaghat(Wb) | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:58 IST
Justice Served: Life Imprisonment in Tragic Gang-Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, a court in West Bengal has sentenced three individuals to life imprisonment for their involvement in the gang-rape and subsequent death of a minor girl in 2022.

The heinous crime, which took place at a birthday party organized by a local political figure, resulted in the death of the 14-year-old victim, sparking widespread outcry and political upheaval.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe following an order from the Calcutta High Court, leading to the conviction of a total of nine individuals charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025