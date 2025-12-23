Justice Served: Life Imprisonment in Tragic Gang-Rape Case
A West Bengal court sentences three individuals to life imprisonment for the gang-rape and death of a minor. Six others receive various sentences for related crimes. The case stirs significant public outcry and political controversy, leading to a CBI investigation initiated by the Calcutta High Court.
In a significant ruling, a court in West Bengal has sentenced three individuals to life imprisonment for their involvement in the gang-rape and subsequent death of a minor girl in 2022.
The heinous crime, which took place at a birthday party organized by a local political figure, resulted in the death of the 14-year-old victim, sparking widespread outcry and political upheaval.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe following an order from the Calcutta High Court, leading to the conviction of a total of nine individuals charged under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.