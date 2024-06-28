Iowa Supreme Court Upholds Six-Week Abortion Ban
The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled in favor of enforcing a ban on most abortions after approximately six weeks of pregnancy. The 4-3 decision overturns a lower court's order that had previously blocked the law. The court determined that the ban does not violate fundamental rights under the state constitution.
Iowa can enforce a ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, the state's highest court ruled on Thursday, reversing a lower court order that had blocked the law from taking effect. The 4-3 ruling from the Iowa Supreme Court held that the law does not violate citizens' fundamental rights under the state constitution, rejecting a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood.
Planned Parenthood did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The newly revived law,
passed in 2023 , bans abortion after fetal cardiac activity is detected. That is usually around six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.
It makes exceptions for rape, incest and fetal abnormality that a doctor reasonably believes is incompatible with life, and in the event that continuing the pregnancy would create a serious risk of irreversible harm to the woman's body. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
