Left Menu

Iowa Supreme Court Reverses Block on Strict Abortion Law

The Iowa Supreme Court has overturned a lower court's decision blocking the state's strict abortion law. The law, which bans most abortions after six weeks, had faced legal challenges from multiple organizations. The ruling is a significant victory for Republican lawmakers in the ongoing legal battle over abortion rights.

PTI | Desmoines | Updated: 28-06-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 20:18 IST
Iowa Supreme Court Reverses Block on Strict Abortion Law
AI Generated Representative Image

The Iowa Supreme Court has reversed a lower court ruling that had temporarily blocked the state's stringent abortion law. In a pivotal decision on Friday, the high court instructed the lower court to dissolve the temporary injunction and proceed with further legal steps.

This newly instituted law prohibits most abortions after approximately six weeks of pregnancy, often before many women even realize they are pregnant. The majority ruling from the bench marks a substantial victory for Republican lawmakers.

This high court decision is the most recent development in a prolonged legal conflict over abortion restrictions within Iowa, which intensified after both the Iowa and US Supreme Courts overturned rulings that had previously established a constitutional right to abortion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
4
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024