Karnataka HC Denies Stalling Investigation Against BJP's Preetham Gowda in Explicit Video Case

The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed an attempt to halt the investigation into former Hassan BJP MLA Preetham Gowda, alleged to have distributed explicit videos involving former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

Gowda petitioned to quash the FIR against him under IT Act violations and multiple IPC sections on sexual misconduct and criminal intimidation.

Justice Krishna S Dixit, issuing an interim order, stated Gowda would not be arrested if he cooperates with the probe, while ensuring the investigation remains unimpeded.

