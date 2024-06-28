Left Menu

Karnataka HC Denies Stalling Investigation Against BJP's Preetham Gowda in Explicit Video Case

The Karnataka High Court has refused to halt the investigation against former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda, accused of distributing explicit videos involving former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna. Gowda sought to quash the FIR, but the court issued an interim order allowing the investigation to continue while ensuring his non-detention if he cooperates.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-06-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 21:24 IST
The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed an attempt to halt the investigation into former Hassan BJP MLA Preetham Gowda, alleged to have distributed explicit videos involving former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

Gowda petitioned to quash the FIR against him under IT Act violations and multiple IPC sections on sexual misconduct and criminal intimidation.

Justice Krishna S Dixit, issuing an interim order, stated Gowda would not be arrested if he cooperates with the probe, while ensuring the investigation remains unimpeded.

