White House Seeks $4 Billion for Disaster Recovery and Border Security

The White House is requesting an additional $4 billion in funding from Congress to address disaster recovery needs, including rebuilding a collapsed Baltimore bridge and responding to last year's Maui fires. The funds would also support tornado survivors in the Midwest and a bipartisan border security deal.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 21:33 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

The White House is seeking an additional $4 billion in funding from Congress for disaster needs, including to help rebuild the Baltimore bridge after its collapse and in response to last year's fires in Maui, the Office of Management and Budget said on Friday. Funds would also help survivors of tornadoes in Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma and elsewhere, White House budget director Shalanda Young said in a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, also reiterating a call for Congress to back a bipartisan border deal.

It "would deliver significant policy changes, resources, and personnel needed to secure America's border and fix the broken immigration system," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

