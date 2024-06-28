Left Menu

Jharkhand Cabinet Approves Free Electricity Increase, Compensation Scheme for Forces

The Jharkhand cabinet approved an increase in entitlement for free electricity from 125 units to 200 units per month for domestic consumers, benefiting 41.4 lakh users. Key approvals include a compensation scheme for slain security personnel, the setup of the Jharkhand State Faculty Development Academy, and funds for state-run hospital maintenance.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 28-06-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 21:36 IST
The Jharkhand cabinet on Friday endorsed a proposal to augment the entitlement of free electricity from 125 units to 200 units monthly for domestic consumers, according to an official statement.

Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel revealed that the expansion would impose an additional expense of ₹21.7 crore per month on the state government, benefiting approximately 41.4 lakh consumers.

The cabinet also sanctioned 40 other proposals, notably a special compensation scheme for state police and central forces personnel, providing ₹60 lakh to the families of those killed in encounters. The state will also cover treatment costs for injured personnel. Additional approvals include the establishment of the Jharkhand State Faculty Development Academy for National Education Policy implementation, the CM Fellowship Scheme for Academic Excellence, and the Mukhyamantri Hospital Sanchalan Evam Rakhrakhaw Yojana for annual hospital maintenance funds.

