Minor-Driven Tanker Injures Woman and Child in Pune

A water tanker allegedly driven by a 15-year-old boy caused injuries to a woman and a child in Pune on Saturday morning, police reported.

The incident occurred at around 6:30 am on NIBM Road, stated an official source. Assistant Commissioner of Police Ganesh Ingale noted that the water tanker collided with a two-wheeler carrying the woman before striking a child pedestrian who was heading for wrestling practice with friends. "The 15-year-old boy was behind the wheel," Ingale confirmed, adding that the injured have been hospitalized and are currently stabilized.

The minor driver, his father, and the water tanker's owner have been detained by the Wanowrie police, who are in the process of filing charges. This incident follows a recent case in Pune involving a 17-year-old whose reckless driving of a Porsche resulted in two fatalities.

