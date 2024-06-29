Left Menu

Majestic Portrait: King Charles Honors Armed Forces Day

A new photographic portrait of King Charles in military uniform was released to commemorate Britain's Armed Forces Day. The image shows the King in full Field Marshal ceremonial attire. This event follows the King's recent return to public engagements after a cancer diagnosis in February.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 14:33 IST
Majestic Portrait: King Charles Honors Armed Forces Day
King Charles
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A new photographic portrait of King Charles wearing military uniform was released on Saturday to mark Britain's Armed Forces Day. The photograph shows the King wearing his Field Marshal No 1 Full Ceremonial Frock Coat with medals, sword and decorations.

The King, who is Commander-in-Chief of the armed services, returned to public-facing engagements early last month after being diagnosed with cancer in February. The release of the photograph coincided with a video message to members of the armed services from Queen Camilla. She called them "a source of inspiration, reassurance and pride."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024