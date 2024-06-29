Majestic Portrait: King Charles Honors Armed Forces Day
A new photographic portrait of King Charles in military uniform was released to commemorate Britain's Armed Forces Day. The image shows the King in full Field Marshal ceremonial attire. This event follows the King's recent return to public engagements after a cancer diagnosis in February.
A new photographic portrait of King Charles wearing military uniform was released on Saturday to mark Britain's Armed Forces Day. The photograph shows the King wearing his Field Marshal No 1 Full Ceremonial Frock Coat with medals, sword and decorations.
The King, who is Commander-in-Chief of the armed services, returned to public-facing engagements early last month after being diagnosed with cancer in February. The release of the photograph coincided with a video message to members of the armed services from Queen Camilla. She called them "a source of inspiration, reassurance and pride."
