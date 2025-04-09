Left Menu

Royal Treats: Italians Celebrate with Pizza and Gelato for Queen Camilla

During their state visit to Italy, Queen Camilla and King Charles celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary with Italians offering pizza and ice cream. The royal couple enjoyed a visit to the Giolitti cafe in Rome and later attended a banquet hosted by President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:18 IST
Royal Treats: Italians Celebrate with Pizza and Gelato for Queen Camilla
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

During their state visit to Italy, Queen Camilla and King Charles marked their 20th wedding anniversary with a special twist of Italian hospitality. The royal couple was honored with pizza and ice cream, showcasing the warm relationship between the two nations.

The celebrations took them to Rome's iconic Giolitti cafe, where Queen Camilla savored an ice cream from a paper cup. This came after King Charles delivered a significant address to the Italian parliament, highlighting the profound influence of Italian cooking on British cuisine.

Adding to the day's events, Camilla received a boxed pizza at a school event, while the evening promised more formal dining as President Sergio Mattarella prepared to host the couple at a state banquet in the prestigious Quirinale Palace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025