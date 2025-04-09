Royal Treats: Italians Celebrate with Pizza and Gelato for Queen Camilla

During their state visit to Italy, Queen Camilla and King Charles marked their 20th wedding anniversary with a special twist of Italian hospitality. The royal couple was honored with pizza and ice cream, showcasing the warm relationship between the two nations.

The celebrations took them to Rome's iconic Giolitti cafe, where Queen Camilla savored an ice cream from a paper cup. This came after King Charles delivered a significant address to the Italian parliament, highlighting the profound influence of Italian cooking on British cuisine.

Adding to the day's events, Camilla received a boxed pizza at a school event, while the evening promised more formal dining as President Sergio Mattarella prepared to host the couple at a state banquet in the prestigious Quirinale Palace.

