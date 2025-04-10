Pope Francis' Surprise Meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla

In a surprise encounter, Pope Francis welcomed Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Vatican on Wednesday, amidst their state visit to Italy, as revealed by both Buckingham Palace and the Vatican.

Initially scheduled for a formal visit to the Vatican, the royal couple adjusted their plans following the pope's medical advice for two months of rest due to a serious case of double pneumonia. During the private meeting, Pope Francis extended his congratulations to the couple on their 20th wedding anniversary.

Buckingham Palace stated that the royals were 'delighted The Pope was well enough to host them.' The meeting was the third between Francis and Charles; they met twice before, prior to Charles ascending the throne. Queen Elizabeth II had previously visited the pope in 2014.

