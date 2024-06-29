Left Menu

Labourers Abducted by Gunmen in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

Four labourers were abducted by unknown gunmen in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The incident took place in Tank district while the workers were fixing an electric tower. Though 13 were initially taken, 9 were released later, and efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining four.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 29-06-2024 15:45 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
At least 4 labourers were abducted by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, according to a senior police officer.

The abduction occurred in the Tank district as the labourers were working on rectifying an electric tower.

"Initially, 13 labourers were taken by the gunmen, but 9 were released later while 4 remain in captivity," stated District Police Officer Abdus Salam Khalid.

The police are making continuous efforts to secure the release of the four workers.

The Tank district remains one of the most vulnerable areas in KPK, with terrorists and militants actively targeting security forces, police, and government officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

