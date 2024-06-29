Labourers Abducted by Gunmen in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

At least 4 labourers were abducted by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, according to a senior police officer.

The abduction occurred in the Tank district as the labourers were working on rectifying an electric tower.

"Initially, 13 labourers were taken by the gunmen, but 9 were released later while 4 remain in captivity," stated District Police Officer Abdus Salam Khalid.

The police are making continuous efforts to secure the release of the four workers.

The Tank district remains one of the most vulnerable areas in KPK, with terrorists and militants actively targeting security forces, police, and government officials.

