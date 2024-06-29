Anupriya Patel Urges UP CM to Address OBC and SC/ST Candidate Rejections

Union minister and Apna Dal (Sonelal) president Anupriya Patel has issued an urgent appeal to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting her concern over the systemic rejection of OBC and SC/ST candidates from state government posts.

In her letter dated June 27, Patel expressed that she has been 'constantly' approached by candidates from these marginalized communities, who are often classified as 'not found suitable' despite meeting eligibility criteria.

Patel criticized the interview-based recruitment process, stating that it frequently rules out these candidates, leaving reserved posts unfilled or declared unreserved. She urged immediate action to halt this practice and called for measures to ensure these positions are occupied by OBC and SC/ST candidates, even if multiple recruitment cycles are required.

