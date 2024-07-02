Tragedy in Panaji: Mother Attempts to Kill Sons Before Trying to End Her Life

A tragic incident unfolded in Panaji as a 26-year-old woman reportedly attempted to kill her two minor sons by making them drink phenyl before attempting to end her own life with the same substance, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The horrific event has left the mother, and her sons, aged three and five, in critical condition, with all currently receiving medical treatment. The father's complaint, lodged at Porvorim police station, details how the incident occurred around 11:30 AM on July 1, leading to all three falling unconscious.

Swift action saw the trio hospitalized, with the mother in a private facility and the children at Goa Medical College and Hospital. Police have charged the woman under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Goa Children's Act as investigations continue to determine the cause behind the shocking attempt.

