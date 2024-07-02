Karnataka Land Transfer Controversy: Siddaramaiah's Wife in the Spotlight

Tensions are rising in Karnataka as the opposition BJP has alleged that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has 'illegally' allotted prime land to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi. The controversy revolves around the '50:50 ratio' scheme, originally introduced by a previous BJP administration. Under this scheme, land losers would receive a quarter acre of developed land for each acre of undeveloped land acquired.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rejected the allegations, affirming that the land allocation took place during the previous BJP government, not his tenure. He explained that MUDA created and sold plots from his wife's land, rendering her deprived of the initial property.

In response to mounting pressure and a vernacular daily's report on the alleged large-scale scam, the Karnataka government has initiated an inquiry led by Commissioner of Urban Authorities Venkatachalapathy R. The investigation is expected to deliver a report within 15 days.

