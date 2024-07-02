Left Menu

Karnataka Land Transfer Controversy: Siddaramaiah's Wife in the Spotlight

The BJP in Karnataka has accused the Mysuru Urban Development Authority of illegally giving a posh land to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi. Siddaramaiah denied the allegations, stating it was allocated under a previous BJP government's scheme. An inquiry is underway to investigate the claims.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:12 IST
Karnataka Land Transfer Controversy: Siddaramaiah's Wife in the Spotlight
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are rising in Karnataka as the opposition BJP has alleged that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has 'illegally' allotted prime land to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi. The controversy revolves around the '50:50 ratio' scheme, originally introduced by a previous BJP administration. Under this scheme, land losers would receive a quarter acre of developed land for each acre of undeveloped land acquired.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rejected the allegations, affirming that the land allocation took place during the previous BJP government, not his tenure. He explained that MUDA created and sold plots from his wife's land, rendering her deprived of the initial property.

In response to mounting pressure and a vernacular daily's report on the alleged large-scale scam, the Karnataka government has initiated an inquiry led by Commissioner of Urban Authorities Venkatachalapathy R. The investigation is expected to deliver a report within 15 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024