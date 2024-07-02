Left Menu

Ukraine's Devastating Strike on Russian Ammo Depot in Crimea

Ukraine's air force commander, Mykola Oleshchuk, announced a major strike on a Russian ammunition depot in Crimea. Despite Russian propaganda claiming the destruction of Ukrainian jets, the mission was deemed successful. A video allegedly showcasing the strike surfaced, though it remains unverified by Reuters. Limited damage was reported by Russian officials.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:37 IST
Ukraine's air force commander, Mykola Oleshchuk, said on Tuesday the military had carried out a "destructive strike" on a Russian ammunition depot in Moscow-occupied Crimea on Monday.

"Once again, Ukrainian aircraft 'destroyed' by enemy propaganda continue to successfully perform combat missions," Oleshchuk said on Telegram, referring to a report by Russia's defence ministry that five Ukrainian military jets had been destroyed on an airfield in the Poltava region. Oleshchuk did not specify the exact location but posted a video from a local Ukraine-linked Telegram channel Krymskiy Veter allegedly showing the strike on Balaklava, near Sevastopol.

Reuters could not immediately verify the statement or the video. Russian-installed Sevastopol Governor Mihail Razvozhaev said on Monday that air forces destroyed five Ukrainian targets over the Black Sea and in the Balaklava district. He mentioned no extensive damage, except small fires in a forest and damaged cars.

Over the last two years of Russia's full-scale invasion

, Ukraine has carried out multiple air and naval strikes on Russian targets in Crimea and caused significant damage to Moscow's fleet in the Black Sea. Lately, Ukraine has also intensified

targeting of Russian air defence systems on the peninsula.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

