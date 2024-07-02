India-Belarus Forge Stronger Ties at First Consular Dialogue

MINSK—The inaugural India-Belarus Consular Dialogue convened on June 28 in Minsk, ushering in a new era of cooperation between the two nations. Discussions ranged from the welfare of Indian students in Belarus to the promotion of tourism.

The Indian delegation, led by Joint Secretary (Consular, Passport & Visa) Aman Puri, engaged with Belarusian counterparts headed by Andrei Kozhan, Director of the General Directorate for Consular Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Belarus.

Both sides committed to following up on decisions made during these talks, with plans for another review in New Delhi at a mutually agreed upon date.

