Pakistani Court Grants Pre-Arrest Bail to Bushra Bibi

In a significant development, a Pakistani anti-corruption court on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan, in a corruption case.

Bushra Bibi, along with Imran Khan and other accused, faces allegations of causing a loss of Rs 50 billion to the national exchequer via the Al-Qadir Trust, which is linked to a property tycoon.

The hearing, chaired by Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, resulted in the bail decision. However, Bushra Bibi remains behind bars due to a separate conviction in an illegal marriage case. While Imran Khan was granted pre-arrest bail in the same case earlier, it has been challenged in the Supreme Court by the National Accountability Bureau.

