Pakistani Court Grants Pre-Arrest Bail to Bushra Bibi
A Pakistani anti-corruption court has granted pre-arrest bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a corruption case. Despite the bail, she remains incarcerated due to a separate illegal marriage conviction. The case involves alleged benefits to a property tycoon for university land.
In a significant development, a Pakistani anti-corruption court on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan, in a corruption case.
Bushra Bibi, along with Imran Khan and other accused, faces allegations of causing a loss of Rs 50 billion to the national exchequer via the Al-Qadir Trust, which is linked to a property tycoon.
The hearing, chaired by Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, resulted in the bail decision. However, Bushra Bibi remains behind bars due to a separate conviction in an illegal marriage case. While Imran Khan was granted pre-arrest bail in the same case earlier, it has been challenged in the Supreme Court by the National Accountability Bureau.
