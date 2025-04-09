Karnataka High Court Defers Bail Plea of Actor Ranya Rao in Gold Smuggling Case

In a recent development, the Karnataka High Court has deferred the hearing of actor Ranya Rao's bail plea to April 17 concerning the gold smuggling case she is embroiled in. The court has ordered the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) to file any objections they may have regarding the plea.

Ranya Rao was taken into custody on March 3 after DRI officials found her possessing gold at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. On March 27, the 64th CCH Sessions Court in Bengaluru denied her bail application. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case following a complaint by Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI, under the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988 and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).

The investigative authorities suspect a sophisticated smuggling syndicate operating out of Dubai may be involved, especially after the arrest of two foreign nationals at Mumbai Airport, who attempted to smuggle 21.28 kg of gold, valued at Rs 18.92 crore. The complaint suggests a link between frequent trips to Dubai by Ranya Rao and the detained foreign nationals with potential involvement of public servants and others.

