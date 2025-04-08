Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Rights: Bail Granted in Prolonged MCOCA Case

The Delhi High Court granted bail to Arun, alleged gang member, due to prolonged detention under MCOCA. Justice Narula emphasized the constitutional right to a speedy trial. Despite opposition from Delhi Police, the court prioritized liberty and fair trial rights given the delayed proceedings.

In a landmark decision, the Delhi High Court has granted bail to Arun, an alleged member of a notorious crime syndicate. The court underscored the inviolable right to a speedy trial, even under stringent statutes like the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Justice Sanjeev Narula noted that Arun has been in custody for over eight years, highlighting significant delays in trial proceedings that undermine personal liberty. The case pertains to Arun's alleged involvement with the Manoj Morkheri gang, known for grave offenses including murder and extortion.

The court's decision came despite the Delhi Police's assertion of Arun posing a risk to witnesses. However, considering the Supreme Court's stance on delayed trials, the High Court emphasized balancing stringent bail conditions with constitutional rights, thus granting Arun bail on a personal bond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

