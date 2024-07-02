Irish Heiress Impostor Extradited to UK for Elaborate $170K Scam
Marianne Smyth, accused of posing as an Irish heiress and scamming victims out of $170,000, has been extradited to the UK. She allegedly stole money by promising investments and selling fake homes. Her US victims include podcaster Johnathan Walton. Smyth was arrested in Maine and compared to scammer Anna Sorokin.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Marianne Smyth, accused of masquerading as an Irish heiress and scamming victims out of $170,000, has been extradited to the United Kingdom, confirmed a US official on Tuesday.
From 2008 to 2010, Smyth allegedly defrauded multiple victims in Northern Ireland, promising investments and arranging fake home sales. A US magistrate judge in Maine found sufficient evidence for her extradition back in May.
Smyth's deceit extends to victims in the US, including podcaster Johnathan Walton, who has warned others of her fraudulent activities. Arrested in Maine in February, Smyth's case has drawn parallels to Anna Sorokin, a notorious scam artist who became the focus of a Netflix series.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chinese Premier Li Qiang Meets Australian Leaders to Address Trade Barriers and Critical Minerals
Asian Markets Nervous as Europe Faces Political Uncertainty
India will continue to engage with all parties to help achieve lasting peace in Ukraine: MEA
"All prisoners, children, civilians who were unlawfully detained must be returned to Ukraine": Zelenskyy
US-India Strategic Partnership Forum hosts VII annual leadership summit with senior White House officials