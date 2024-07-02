Left Menu

Irish Heiress Impostor Extradited to UK for Elaborate $170K Scam

Marianne Smyth, accused of posing as an Irish heiress and scamming victims out of $170,000, has been extradited to the UK. She allegedly stole money by promising investments and selling fake homes. Her US victims include podcaster Johnathan Walton. Smyth was arrested in Maine and compared to scammer Anna Sorokin.

PTI | London | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:02 IST
Irish Heiress Impostor Extradited to UK for Elaborate $170K Scam
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Marianne Smyth, accused of masquerading as an Irish heiress and scamming victims out of $170,000, has been extradited to the United Kingdom, confirmed a US official on Tuesday.

From 2008 to 2010, Smyth allegedly defrauded multiple victims in Northern Ireland, promising investments and arranging fake home sales. A US magistrate judge in Maine found sufficient evidence for her extradition back in May.

Smyth's deceit extends to victims in the US, including podcaster Johnathan Walton, who has warned others of her fraudulent activities. Arrested in Maine in February, Smyth's case has drawn parallels to Anna Sorokin, a notorious scam artist who became the focus of a Netflix series.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024