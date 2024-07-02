Irish Heiress Impostor Extradited to UK for Elaborate $170K Scam

Marianne Smyth, accused of masquerading as an Irish heiress and scamming victims out of $170,000, has been extradited to the United Kingdom, confirmed a US official on Tuesday.

From 2008 to 2010, Smyth allegedly defrauded multiple victims in Northern Ireland, promising investments and arranging fake home sales. A US magistrate judge in Maine found sufficient evidence for her extradition back in May.

Smyth's deceit extends to victims in the US, including podcaster Johnathan Walton, who has warned others of her fraudulent activities. Arrested in Maine in February, Smyth's case has drawn parallels to Anna Sorokin, a notorious scam artist who became the focus of a Netflix series.

