Chief Justice on New Criminal Laws: Courts Only Serve the Constitution

Amid a heated debate surrounding the three new criminal laws, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday chose not to comment, citing pending Supreme Court deliberations.

With the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) now in effect since July 1, replacing India's historical Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, the laws face intense scrutiny. A PIL challenging their constitutional validity was recently filed in the apex court.

Speaking after the foundation stone-laying ceremony for new trial court buildings in Delhi at Karkardooma, Shastri Park, and Rohini, the CJI emphasized that courts serve no entity but the Constitution and the litigants.

