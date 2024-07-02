Old Rusty IEDs Discovered in Poonch: A Relic of Terror Past
Two old improvised explosive devices weighing 15 kg and 8 kg were found by security forces in Kasbalari village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The devices, recovered during a routine search by army and police, indicate they were hidden by terrorists over two decades ago.
- Country:
- India
In a significant find, security forces recovered two old improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The devices, weighing 15 kg and 8 kg respectively, were discovered in Kasbalari village's Sangar area on Tuesday.
The joint operation was conducted by the army and police during a routine search in the secluded region. Officials stated that the IEDs appeared to be very old due to their rusty condition.
It is suspected that these IEDs were hidden by terrorists active in the area over two decades ago, highlighting the lingering threats posed by past militant activities in the region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tense Standoff in Bandipora: Security Forces Engage Terrorists
Encounter Erupts Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Baramulla
J-K: Exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Poonch
Two Terrorists Killed in Baramulla Encounter, Two Security Personnel Injured
Indian Army Neutralizes Two Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists in Baramulla