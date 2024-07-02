Old Rusty IEDs Discovered in Poonch: A Relic of Terror Past

In a significant find, security forces recovered two old improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The devices, weighing 15 kg and 8 kg respectively, were discovered in Kasbalari village's Sangar area on Tuesday.

The joint operation was conducted by the army and police during a routine search in the secluded region. Officials stated that the IEDs appeared to be very old due to their rusty condition.

It is suspected that these IEDs were hidden by terrorists active in the area over two decades ago, highlighting the lingering threats posed by past militant activities in the region.

