Infiltration Foiled: Two Terrorists Eliminated in Baramulla
In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, an infiltration attempt was successfully thwarted by security forces. Two terrorists were killed during the exchange at the Line of Control in Uri Nala. A significant amount of weapons and ammunition were seized. This incident followed a deadly attack in Anantnag.
Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday as an infiltration attempt was thwarted along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, according to officials.
The incident occurred in the Uri Nala area of the north Kashmir district, as confirmed by the Army. The Chinar Corps reported that on April 23, 2025, approximately two to three unidentified terrorists attempted to infiltrate through the Sarjeevan area at Uri Nala, Baramulla.
The army stated that the infiltrators were challenged and intercepted by troops on the LoC, resulting in a 'heavy' firefight that led to the elimination of two terrorists. The security forces also recovered a large quantity of weapons and ammunition, indicating the operation's success, which followed a tragic attack in Anantnag that left 26 people dead, mostly tourists.
