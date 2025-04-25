High-Stakes Hunt: Security Forces Tighten Grip on Escaped Terrorists

As the search for three escaped terrorists enters its second day, security forces have bolstered efforts with a reinforced multi-layered cordon across Udhampur and its neighboring districts. Forest regions in Kishtwar, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch are under stringent scrutiny as search operations continue.

A coordinated force comprising the army, police, and CRPF special teams is actively searching the Dudu-Basantgarh area, supported by aerial surveillance from helicopters and drones, according to security officials.

Tragically, a soldier from the army's special forces, identified as Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh, was killed in an encounter with the terrorists. Security forces are also scouring the Chatroo area of Kishtwar, Triyath of Rajouri, adjoining Lakhanpur in Kathua, and Lasana in Poonch. A high-level security meeting in Doda, led by Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and IGP Bhim Sen Tuti, assessed the region's security measures following seven encounters in the past month resulting in multiple casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)