High-Stakes Hunt: Security Forces Tighten Grip on Escaped Terrorists

Security agencies have intensified a search operation for three escaped terrorists across several districts in Jammu. An army, police, and CRPF team, aided by aerial surveillance, continues the combing operation. Recent clashes have resulted in casualties for both security personnel and terrorists in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-04-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
As the search for three escaped terrorists enters its second day, security forces have bolstered efforts with a reinforced multi-layered cordon across Udhampur and its neighboring districts. Forest regions in Kishtwar, Kathua, Rajouri, and Poonch are under stringent scrutiny as search operations continue.

A coordinated force comprising the army, police, and CRPF special teams is actively searching the Dudu-Basantgarh area, supported by aerial surveillance from helicopters and drones, according to security officials.

Tragically, a soldier from the army's special forces, identified as Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh, was killed in an encounter with the terrorists. Security forces are also scouring the Chatroo area of Kishtwar, Triyath of Rajouri, adjoining Lakhanpur in Kathua, and Lasana in Poonch. A high-level security meeting in Doda, led by Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar and IGP Bhim Sen Tuti, assessed the region's security measures following seven encounters in the past month resulting in multiple casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

