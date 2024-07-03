Calcutta High Court Allows Suvendu Adhikari's Peaceful Dharna

The Calcutta High Court has granted permission for a peaceful sit-in led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari outside Raj Bhavan on July 14. The court mandated the demonstration, in protest of alleged post-poll violence against opposition workers, remain entirely non-violent and free of any inciting speeches.

BJP MLA from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, had previously sought approval for the dharna, pointing out that the ruling TMC had held a similar protest at the same location in October 2023.

Justice Amrita Sinha stipulates that the maximum of 300 participants must not bear firearms. Advocate General Kishore Dutta represented the West Bengal government, while Adhikari's counsel emphasized past administrative denials to protest at the same site.

