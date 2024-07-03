Left Menu

Security Forces Seize Arms After Fierce Encounter in Chhattisgarh

Security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district recovered a cache of arms and explosives following an encounter that resulted in the deaths of five Naxalites. The clash involved various police and paramilitary units and took place during a four-day operation. Preliminary investigations suggest the slain Naxalites were part of Maoists' PLGA Company No. 1.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:13 IST
Security Forces Seize Arms After Fierce Encounter in Chhattisgarh
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have seized a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives at an encounter site in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, where five Naxalites were killed, a senior police official stated on Wednesday.

Initial findings indicate that the deceased cadres were members of the Maoists' People's Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) Company No. 1 and provided security for senior Naxal leaders. This encounter occurred in the forests near Kohkameta police station, approximately 240km from Raipur.

The operation, involving the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and battalions from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Border Security Force (BSF), commenced on June 30. The confrontation began on Tuesday morning and continued sporadically throughout the day. A subsequent search revealed the bodies of five male Naxalites, along with a considerable supply of weapons and explosives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024