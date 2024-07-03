Security Forces Seize Arms After Fierce Encounter in Chhattisgarh

Security forces have seized a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives at an encounter site in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, where five Naxalites were killed, a senior police official stated on Wednesday.

Initial findings indicate that the deceased cadres were members of the Maoists' People's Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) Company No. 1 and provided security for senior Naxal leaders. This encounter occurred in the forests near Kohkameta police station, approximately 240km from Raipur.

The operation, involving the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and battalions from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Border Security Force (BSF), commenced on June 30. The confrontation began on Tuesday morning and continued sporadically throughout the day. A subsequent search revealed the bodies of five male Naxalites, along with a considerable supply of weapons and explosives.

