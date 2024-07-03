Security Forces Seize Arms After Fierce Encounter in Chhattisgarh
Security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district recovered a cache of arms and explosives following an encounter that resulted in the deaths of five Naxalites. The clash involved various police and paramilitary units and took place during a four-day operation. Preliminary investigations suggest the slain Naxalites were part of Maoists' PLGA Company No. 1.
- Country:
- India
Security forces have seized a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives at an encounter site in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, where five Naxalites were killed, a senior police official stated on Wednesday.
Initial findings indicate that the deceased cadres were members of the Maoists' People's Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) Company No. 1 and provided security for senior Naxal leaders. This encounter occurred in the forests near Kohkameta police station, approximately 240km from Raipur.
The operation, involving the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and battalions from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Border Security Force (BSF), commenced on June 30. The confrontation began on Tuesday morning and continued sporadically throughout the day. A subsequent search revealed the bodies of five male Naxalites, along with a considerable supply of weapons and explosives.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- security
- Chhattisgarh
- Naxalites
- encounter
- arms cache
- explosives
- PLGA
- Maoists
- Raipur
- operation
ALSO READ
Jordan Police Uncover Explosives in Capital: Investigation Underway
CRPF's CoBRA Nabs 6 Naxalites with Explosives in Chhattisgarh
Explosives Uncovered in Jordan's Capital Near U.S. Military Airport
Jordanian Authorities Uncover Iran-Linked Explosives Plot, Foiling Attempt to Destabilize Key Ally
Security Forces Uncover Massive Arms Cache in Manipur