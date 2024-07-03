Left Menu

Child Social Media Photo Sparks Outrage and Legal Action

A controversial photo of a child dressed like a jail inmate, linked to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, has prompted the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to call for action. The photo, shared on Instagram, has ignited concerns about child rights and privacy violations.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:23 IST
A contentious photo of a child in a jail outfit, associated with Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, has triggered an official response from the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR). On Wednesday, the KSCPCR directed the cyber crime police to take necessary measures against the issue.

Currently, Darshan, along with his acquaintance Pavithra Gowda and 15 others, is incarcerated at the Central Jail in Parappana Agrahara in connection to the Renukaswamy murder case. The viral photo shows the child with a hand-written slip reading 'Jai D. Boss', a clear nod to Darshan, shared by an Instagram user claiming it is 'trending.'

In a letter addressed to the Cyber Crime Division of the Criminal Investigation Department, KSCPCR Chairperson K Naganna Gowda emphasized the need for action against the culprits of this photo-sharing incident, advocating for the proper treatment and rights of children. Gowda stated, 'We must provide a healthy environment for children instead of imposing our blind love for someone on them.'

