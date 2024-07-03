Left Menu

Court Orders Release of Man Arrested for Voicing Concerns on Illegal Pond Filling

The Calcutta High Court ordered the release of a man, arrested for raising concerns on social media about the illegal filling of ponds in Howrah. The court termed the arrest an act of highhandedness by the police and highlighted the importance of not curtailing a citizen's freedom.

The Calcutta High Court has demanded the immediate release of a man who was apprehended after expressing concerns on social media regarding the illegal filling of ponds in Howrah. The case, deemed an excessive use of police power, underscores significant concerns about citizens' freedom of speech.

Justice Amrita Sinha condemned the authorities' act as highhandedness and insisted on the man's immediate release from jail. The accused, Sultan, was arrested on June 30 by Shibpur Police and allegedly failed to receive a notice to appear before the investigating officer on July 1.

The discrepancy in Sultan's place of arrest between his wife's account and the state's claims has led to directing the preservation of CCTV footage from June 30 at Shibpur Police Station. The court questioned the state's rationale for the hasty arrest, identifying it as a clear instance of police overreach.

