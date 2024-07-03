City Court Sentences Cobbler to Four Years for Attempted Murder

In a significant ruling, a city court has sentenced a man to four years of imprisonment in a 2021 attempted murder case, local police announced on Wednesday. The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Tarun Singal, also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on the convict, Siyasharan Das.

The convict, a cobbler, attacked Ranjit—a fruit stall vendor—with a leather scraper on June 7, 2021, in the Shanti Nagar area. Ranjit, who was critically injured, required extensive medical treatment before being able to file a complaint on June 15, 2021.

Based on Ranjit's complaint, an FIR was lodged, leading to Das's arrest. During the court proceedings, the prosecution's evidence and witnesses substantiated the accusations, resulting in Das's conviction. In the event of non-payment of the fine, Das will face additional consequences.

