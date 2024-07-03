Left Menu

City Court Sentences Cobbler to Four Years for Attempted Murder

A city court sentenced a man to four years in prison for a 2021 attempted murder case. The convict, Siyasharan Das, attacked fruit vendor Ranjit with a leather scraper. Following Ranjit's complaint, an FIR was filed, and Das was arrested. The court found Das guilty based on the prosecution’s evidence.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:37 IST
City Court Sentences Cobbler to Four Years for Attempted Murder
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, a city court has sentenced a man to four years of imprisonment in a 2021 attempted murder case, local police announced on Wednesday. The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Tarun Singal, also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on the convict, Siyasharan Das.

The convict, a cobbler, attacked Ranjit—a fruit stall vendor—with a leather scraper on June 7, 2021, in the Shanti Nagar area. Ranjit, who was critically injured, required extensive medical treatment before being able to file a complaint on June 15, 2021.

Based on Ranjit's complaint, an FIR was lodged, leading to Das's arrest. During the court proceedings, the prosecution's evidence and witnesses substantiated the accusations, resulting in Das's conviction. In the event of non-payment of the fine, Das will face additional consequences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024