Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Easing Labor Market Data

Wall Street's main indexes were steady at the start of a holiday-shortened trading session, as investors assessed data pointing to an easing labor market while looking ahead to more data and the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting minutes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.10 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 39,358.95.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.57 points, or 0.03%, at 5,507.44, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.64 points, or 0.07%, to 18,016.12 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)