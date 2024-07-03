Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Easing Labor Market Data
Wall Street's main indexes remained steady at the start of a holiday-shortened trading session, as investors evaluated data showing an easing labor market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight rise, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite opened slightly lower. Attention turned to upcoming data and Federal Reserve minutes.
Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:08 IST
Wall Street's main indexes were steady at the start of a holiday-shortened trading session, as investors assessed data pointing to an easing labor market while looking ahead to more data and the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting minutes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.10 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 39,358.95.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.57 points, or 0.03%, at 5,507.44, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.64 points, or 0.07%, to 18,016.12 at the opening bell.
