Life Sentence for CMO Murders in Uttar Pradesh

A special CBI court in Lucknow has sentenced Anand Prakash Tiwari to life imprisonment for the murders of two Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) from the Uttar Pradesh family welfare department. The crimes, which took place in 2010 and 2011, have been linked to issues surrounding the alleged misuse of National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) funds.

In addition to the life sentence, the court imposed a fine of Rs 58,000 on Tiwari. However, two other accused, Vinod Sharma and R K Verma, were acquitted due to insufficient evidence. The case's central figure, Y S Sachan, who allegedly hired the contract killers, was found dead in 2011 under suspicious circumstances, a death which was later ruled a suicide by the CBI.

Chief Medical Officers V K Arya and B P Singh were fatally shot in 2010 and 2011 respectively by bike-borne assailants. The CBI's investigation revealed that the motive for the murders was rooted in financial disputes over NRHM funds. Despite initial investigations pointing towards Sachan's involvement, he was not charge-sheeted due to his death during the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)