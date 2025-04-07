Left Menu

RCB Secures Commanding 221/5 Against MI in Thrilling IPL Encounter at Wankhede

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted an impressive 221/5 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in an IPL match at Wankhede Stadium. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar's fifties, along with contributions from Devdutt Padikkal and Jitesh Sharma, powered RCB. MI faces a challenging target to prevent RCB's first Wankhede win since 2015.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:36 IST
RCB Secures Commanding 221/5 Against MI in Thrilling IPL Encounter at Wankhede
Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set a formidable target of 221/5 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in an electrifying IPL match at Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Thanks to impressive half-centuries by Virat Kohli and captain Rajat Patidar, RCB seeks its first win against MI at this venue since 2015.

The match started with a dramatic turn as Phil Salt struck Trent Boult for a boundary, only to be bowled out by him immediately after. Devdutt Padikkal then joined Kohli at the crease, immediately showcasing prowess with consecutive boundaries, helping raise the score to 73/1 by the end of the sixth over.

Virat Kohli notched up his second half-century of the season swiftly, guiding RCB alongside cameo contributions from Padikkal and later Jitesh Sharma. Despite the challenging bowling efforts from MI's Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, RCB closed their innings at a commanding 221/5, setting a steep target for MI to conquer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025