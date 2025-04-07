RCB Secures Commanding 221/5 Against MI in Thrilling IPL Encounter at Wankhede
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted an impressive 221/5 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in an IPL match at Wankhede Stadium. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar's fifties, along with contributions from Devdutt Padikkal and Jitesh Sharma, powered RCB. MI faces a challenging target to prevent RCB's first Wankhede win since 2015.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set a formidable target of 221/5 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in an electrifying IPL match at Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Thanks to impressive half-centuries by Virat Kohli and captain Rajat Patidar, RCB seeks its first win against MI at this venue since 2015.
The match started with a dramatic turn as Phil Salt struck Trent Boult for a boundary, only to be bowled out by him immediately after. Devdutt Padikkal then joined Kohli at the crease, immediately showcasing prowess with consecutive boundaries, helping raise the score to 73/1 by the end of the sixth over.
Virat Kohli notched up his second half-century of the season swiftly, guiding RCB alongside cameo contributions from Padikkal and later Jitesh Sharma. Despite the challenging bowling efforts from MI's Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah, RCB closed their innings at a commanding 221/5, setting a steep target for MI to conquer.
