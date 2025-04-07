India's Tennis Queens Set to Shine at Billie Jean King Cup
Ankita Raina leads India's women's tennis team into the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 with high morale. The squad, bonded closely, prepares to face strong opponents, particularly New Zealand's Lulu Sun. Their goal is to achieve a playoffs berth after missing it narrowly last time.
- Country:
- India
Ankita Raina, India's ace in women's tennis, exudes confidence as she gears up to lead the national team at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1, beginning this Tuesday. With great team camaraderie, the players are ready to relish the experience and compete fiercely.
Supported by a strong squad including Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, and veteran Prarthana Thombare, Ankita emphasizes the honor of representing the country. The team faces a challenging opener against New Zealand, boasting strong contenders like top-ranked Lulu Sun.
India's aspirations include securing a playoffs spot, a feat last accomplished in 2020. Set at the Mhalunge Balewadi tennis complex, the event promises intense competition, with India aiming to improve on their past performances and showcasing their cohesive team effort.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan Strategizes with the Ball: Fourth T20 Clash Against New Zealand
New Zealand Outplays Pakistan: Series Clinched with T20I Triumph
Basit Ali Blasts Pakistan After Crushing T20 Loss to New Zealand
New Zealand Secures 2026 World Cup Spot with Dominant Win
Building Bridges: New Zealand Invites Public into NZ-India Trade Negotiations