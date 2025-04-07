India's Tennis Queens Set to Shine at Billie Jean King Cup

Ankita Raina, India's ace in women's tennis, exudes confidence as she gears up to lead the national team at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1, beginning this Tuesday. With great team camaraderie, the players are ready to relish the experience and compete fiercely.

Supported by a strong squad including Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, and veteran Prarthana Thombare, Ankita emphasizes the honor of representing the country. The team faces a challenging opener against New Zealand, boasting strong contenders like top-ranked Lulu Sun.

India's aspirations include securing a playoffs spot, a feat last accomplished in 2020. Set at the Mhalunge Balewadi tennis complex, the event promises intense competition, with India aiming to improve on their past performances and showcasing their cohesive team effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)