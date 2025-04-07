Left Menu

India's Tennis Queens Set to Shine at Billie Jean King Cup

Ankita Raina leads India's women's tennis team into the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 with high morale. The squad, bonded closely, prepares to face strong opponents, particularly New Zealand's Lulu Sun. Their goal is to achieve a playoffs berth after missing it narrowly last time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:36 IST
India's Tennis Queens Set to Shine at Billie Jean King Cup
Ankita Raina
  • Country:
  • India

Ankita Raina, India's ace in women's tennis, exudes confidence as she gears up to lead the national team at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1, beginning this Tuesday. With great team camaraderie, the players are ready to relish the experience and compete fiercely.

Supported by a strong squad including Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, and veteran Prarthana Thombare, Ankita emphasizes the honor of representing the country. The team faces a challenging opener against New Zealand, boasting strong contenders like top-ranked Lulu Sun.

India's aspirations include securing a playoffs spot, a feat last accomplished in 2020. Set at the Mhalunge Balewadi tennis complex, the event promises intense competition, with India aiming to improve on their past performances and showcasing their cohesive team effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025