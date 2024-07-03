Indonesia's Election Chief Fired Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Indonesia's electoral commission took a decisive step on Wednesday, dismissing its chairman, Hasyim Asyari, following a guilty verdict for sexual assault. An employee had lodged the complaint, marking a significant ruling by the General Election Commission's ethics council, which backed the accuser's claims entirely.

The woman, who worked in the commission's office in The Hague, Netherlands, alleged that during Asyari's visit in October, he summoned her to his hotel room. The commission's findings indicated that Asyari abused his position and misused state facilities for personal gain. This case comes after a similar complaint of sexual harassment was filed against him in April, where he received a stern warning. The latest accuser's courage in attending the hearing in Jakarta symbolizes a push for justice.

In a statement to reporters, the woman expressed her ordeal, urging other victims to speak out and seek justice. Meanwhile, Asyari, in a brief response, accepted the commission's ruling but refrained from commenting on the details.

This case shines a light on Indonesia's broader struggle with sexual violence. Despite legislative progress in 2022 with laws punishing such offenses, the National Commission on Violence Against Women noted over 4,000 cases of sexual violence in 2023, a poignant reminder of the ongoing battle for victims' rights and protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)