Left Menu

Indonesia's Election Chief Fired Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Indonesia's electoral commission chairman, Hasyim Asyari, was dismissed after being found guilty of sexual assault. The ethics council confirmed the allegations. The case follows another complaint earlier in the year. Asyari has accepted the ruling, and the incident emphasizes ongoing issues of sexual violence in Indonesia.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:45 IST
Indonesia's Election Chief Fired Over Sexual Assault Allegations
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's electoral commission took a decisive step on Wednesday, dismissing its chairman, Hasyim Asyari, following a guilty verdict for sexual assault. An employee had lodged the complaint, marking a significant ruling by the General Election Commission's ethics council, which backed the accuser's claims entirely.

The woman, who worked in the commission's office in The Hague, Netherlands, alleged that during Asyari's visit in October, he summoned her to his hotel room. The commission's findings indicated that Asyari abused his position and misused state facilities for personal gain. This case comes after a similar complaint of sexual harassment was filed against him in April, where he received a stern warning. The latest accuser's courage in attending the hearing in Jakarta symbolizes a push for justice.

In a statement to reporters, the woman expressed her ordeal, urging other victims to speak out and seek justice. Meanwhile, Asyari, in a brief response, accepted the commission's ruling but refrained from commenting on the details.

This case shines a light on Indonesia's broader struggle with sexual violence. Despite legislative progress in 2022 with laws punishing such offenses, the National Commission on Violence Against Women noted over 4,000 cases of sexual violence in 2023, a poignant reminder of the ongoing battle for victims' rights and protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024