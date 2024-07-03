Tragic Hathras Stampede: Causes, Aftermath and Judicial Probe

In a tragic turn of events, the Hathras stampede has resulted in the deaths of 121 people, primarily due to blood accumulation in the thoracic cavity, asphyxia, and rib injuries.

Twenty-one bodies were brought to the S N Medical College and Hospital in Agra for post-mortem examinations, according to Chief Medical Officer Arun Srivastava. The casualties hailed from various regions including Mathura, Agra, Pilibhit, Kasganj, and Aligarh.

Family members of the deceased began arriving at the post-mortem house on Tuesday night. As bodies were handed over to them, the Uttar Pradesh government stepped in, announcing a judicial probe into the tragedy. Local police have registered an FIR against the event organizers for concealing evidence and permitting 2.5 lakh attendees—far exceeding the allowed limit of 80,000.

