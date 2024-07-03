Left Menu

Tragic Hathras Stampede: Causes, Aftermath and Judicial Probe

The Hathras stampede resulted in 121 deaths due to chest injuries, asphyxia, and rib injuries. Post-mortems were conducted at S N Medical College in Agra. Family members gathered to collect the bodies. A judicial probe has been launched, and an FIR has been filed against the event organizers for flouting conditions.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:51 IST
Tragic Hathras Stampede: Causes, Aftermath and Judicial Probe
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, the Hathras stampede has resulted in the deaths of 121 people, primarily due to blood accumulation in the thoracic cavity, asphyxia, and rib injuries.

Twenty-one bodies were brought to the S N Medical College and Hospital in Agra for post-mortem examinations, according to Chief Medical Officer Arun Srivastava. The casualties hailed from various regions including Mathura, Agra, Pilibhit, Kasganj, and Aligarh.

Family members of the deceased began arriving at the post-mortem house on Tuesday night. As bodies were handed over to them, the Uttar Pradesh government stepped in, announcing a judicial probe into the tragedy. Local police have registered an FIR against the event organizers for concealing evidence and permitting 2.5 lakh attendees—far exceeding the allowed limit of 80,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024